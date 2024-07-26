Shinku La Tunnel | World's Highest Tunnel | First Blast of Shinku La Tunnel by PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday carried out the 'first blast' of the Shinkhu La Tunnel, marking the start of the construction of what is said to be world's highest tunnel. Here's everything you need to know about the tunnel! WATCH!
