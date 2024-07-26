Explore
PM Modi Conducts 'First Blast' Of Shinku La Tunnel In Ladakh | All You Need To Know

PM Modi Conducts ‘First Blast’ Of Shinku La Tunnel In Ladakh | All You Need To Know

Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 05:51 PM IST Livemint

Shinku La Tunnel | World's Highest Tunnel | First Blast of Shinku La Tunnel by PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday carried out the 'first blast' of the Shinkhu La Tunnel, marking the start of the construction of what is said to be world's highest tunnel. Here's everything you need to know about the tunnel! WATCH!

 
