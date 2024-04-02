OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Tue Apr 02 2024 15:53:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.65 0.95%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,479.95 0.67%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 767.35 1.21%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 279.50 -0.18%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,004.30 1.23%
Business News/ Videos / News/  PM Modi, FM Jaishankar Take Congress, DMK To Task Over Katchatheevu Island | Controversy Explained

PM Modi, FM Jaishankar Take Congress, DMK To Task Over Katchatheevu Island | Controversy Explained

Updated: 02 Apr 2024, 08:41 AM IST Abhishek Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi renewed his attack on the Congress over partition of India, and also said it was the Indira Gandhi government which gave the Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka in 1974. The prime minister said the DMK government in Tamil Nadu keeps writing to him urging to bring Katchatheevu back to India. Today, the Foreign Minister S Jaishankar also spoke on the Katchatheevu controversy. While referring to the Katchatheevu island's history, the FM blamed PM Nehru for ceding control to Sri Lanka. Watch this video to find out what's the Katchatheevu island controversy.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App