PM Modi, FM Jaishankar Take Congress, DMK To Task Over Katchatheevu Island | Controversy Explained

Updated: 02 Apr 2024, 08:41 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi renewed his attack on the Congress over partition of India, and also said it was the Indira Gandhi government which gave the Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka in 1974. The prime minister said the DMK government in Tamil Nadu keeps writing to him urging to bring Katchatheevu back to India. Today, the Foreign Minister S Jaishankar also spoke on the Katchatheevu controversy. While referring to the Katchatheevu island's history, the FM blamed PM Nehru for ceding control to Sri Lanka. Watch this video to find out what's the Katchatheevu island controversy.