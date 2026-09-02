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PM Modi hails India's 7.8% GDP growth, says 'must continue on this path'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked Indians to shun leisure trips abroad, avoid getting married overseas and refrain from buying gold unless necessary. In a selfie-style video message, PM Modi congratulated the country on recording 7.8% economic growth and spoke of the need to promote self-reliance and give greater emphasis to swadeshi products.

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Published2 Sep 2026, 10:40 PM IST
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