 PM Modi Launches UPI In UAE; India Agrees To Inter-Link Instant Payment Systems | Watch | Mint Primer
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 15 2024 09:44:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.55 0.99%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 745.85 0.34%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 275.75 0.69%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 409.55 -0.50%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,386.95 0.21%
Business News/ Videos / News/  PM Modi Launches UPI In UAE; India Agrees To Inter-Link Instant Payment Systems | Watch

PM Modi Launches UPI In UAE; India Agrees To Inter-Link Instant Payment Systems | Watch

Updated: 15 Feb 2024, 08:32 AM IST Livemint

UPI is now available in the UAE. India’s flagship ... more

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App