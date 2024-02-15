PM Modi Launches UPI In UAE; India Agrees To Inter-Link Instant Payment Systems | Watch

Updated: 15 Feb 2024, 08:32 AM IST

UPI is now available in the UAE. India’s flagship ... moreUPI is now available in the UAE. India’s flagship digital payments platform - UPI or unified payments interface can now be used by UAE residents to send and receive money. This will make the lives of 3.5 million Indians living and working in the UAE better by leaps and bounds.