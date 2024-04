PM Says Congress Wants To Take Away Women's Gold, Mangalsutra; Oppostion Slams Remark | Watch

Updated: 22 Apr 2024, 09:08 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Congress of wishing to take away the gold and property of people and distribute it among ‘those having more children’. The remarks — made during a poll rally in Rajasthan on Sunday — has prompted a sharp rebuttal from the Congress.