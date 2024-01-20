PM Sleeping On Floor, Drinking Only Coconut Water, Visiting Temples Ahead Of ‘Pran Pratisthan’

Updated: 20 Jan 2024, 09:58 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sleeping on the fl... morePrime Minister Narendra Modi is sleeping on the floor and having only coconut water for the 11-day ‘anushthan’ (sacred Hindu ritual) he is observing ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya. He announced the start of the ritual on January 12 and said he was fortunate to witness the historic and auspicious occasion of the Pran Pratishtha. Since 12th January PM has also visited several temples across the country.