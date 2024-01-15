'Politics May Go Up & Down, But...': Jaishankar Amid Diplomatic Row With Maldives

Updated: 15 Jan 2024, 03:26 PM IST

Speaking about the ongoing India vs Maldives diplo... moreSpeaking about the ongoing India vs Maldives diplomatic issue, foreign minister S Jaishankar says that while 'politics is politics', people do understand the importance of relations with India. This comes even as the Maldivian government has now set a date, 15th March, for India to withdraw troops from the island nation. This also comes just after Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's visit to China, after which he said that 'Maldives is not in any country's backyard'. Watch