Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / News/  'Politics May Go Up & Down, But...': Jaishankar Amid Diplomatic Row With Maldives

'Politics May Go Up & Down, But...': Jaishankar Amid Diplomatic Row With Maldives

Updated: 15 Jan 2024, 03:26 PM IST Livemint

Speaking about the ongoing India vs Maldives diplomatic issue, foreign minister S Jaishankar says that while 'politics is politics', people do understand the importance of relations with India. This comes even as the Maldivian government has now set a date, 15th March, for India to withdraw troops from the island nation. This also comes just after Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's visit to China, after which he said that 'Maldives is not in any country's backyard'. Watch

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.