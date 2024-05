Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Trudeau’s Presence; India Rebukes Canada Summons Envoy | Watch

Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 06:04 PM IST

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday summoned the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner and lodged a “strong protest” after pro-Khalistan slogans were raised at a public meeting attended by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.