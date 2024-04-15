OPEN IN APP
'Pushing Country Towards Black Money Now...': PM Modi Breaks Silence On Electoral Bonds

'Pushing Country Towards Black Money Now...': PM Modi Breaks Silence On Electoral Bonds

Updated: 15 Apr 2024, 07:57 PM IST Livemint

PM Modi speaking about the electoral bonds debate, says that had there not been electoral bonds, tracing the money trail would have been impossible. ‘This is the success story of electoral bonds, getting a money trail’, says the PM. He also said that scrapping the electoral bonds is pushing the country towards black money. Importantly, he answers the opposition's charges of central agencies pressurising businessmen to donate to BJP through electoral bonds - watch

 
