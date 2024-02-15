Qatar Frees 8 Indians Jailed Over Spying Charges; Massive Diplomatic Win For India | Watch

Updated: 15 Feb 2024, 08:28 AM IST

In what is being seen as a major diplomatic win fo... moreIn what is being seen as a major diplomatic win for India, eight Indian Navy veterans, who were sentenced to death in Qatar, were released by a court in Doha. Out of eight, seven arrived in India in the wee hours on Monday. All 8 were facing death sentences on espionage charges until their sentences were commuted by a Qatari appellate court late last year. India had been doggedly pushing for their release. PM Modi himself discussed the subject with the ruler of Qatar during their meeting in Dubai. Relieved to be back on Indian soil after spending a year in Qatari prison. The ex-soldiers thanked the PM and the government.