Raghuram Rajan & Gita Gopinath On Why Emerging Markets Like India Are More Resilient To Global Shock

Raghuram Rajan & Gita Gopinath On Why Emerging Markets Like India Are More Resilient To Global Shock

Updated: 29 Apr 2025, 10:22 PM IST Livemint

In a session on monetary policy of emerging markets, IMF Deputy Director Gita Gopinath & former RBI governor and economist Raghuram Rajan laud emerging markets' monetary policies, saying that it has made them more resilient to global shocks. Raghuram Rajan also gives an interesting take on what affects the central banks' communication with the people of the country - watch!

 
