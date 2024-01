Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratistha’: First Glimpses Of Full ‘Ram Lala’ Idol; Temple Ready For Ceremony

Updated: 20 Jan 2024, 10:01 PM IST

The first glimpse of the idol of 'Ram Lala' has been unveiled ahead of the consecration ceremony which is set to take place on January 22. The temple in Ayodhya is ready for the ceremony as well. Watch.