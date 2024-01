Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha | 'Ram Is Faith, Foundation, Idea Of India, Says PM Modi In Fervent Speech

Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 05:50 PM IST

Addressing the gathering in Ayodhya after the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, PM Modi in a fervent speech said that Lord Ram is the faith, foundation and idea of India. He also said that now, Ram Lalla will not live in a tent any longer, but in a grand temple. Watch