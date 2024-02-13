RBI Tells Banks To Stop Relying On OTPs For Authentication Amid Rising Scams & Frauds

During his latest monetary policy address, RBI gov... moreDuring his latest monetary policy address, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that the regulator wants banks and fintechs to come up with authentication mechanisms other than SMS-linked OTPs. This in view of the rising number of cyber scams and OTP-linked frauds. But what are some of the other ways in which authentication can be done? Watch
