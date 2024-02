RBI Tells Banks To Stop Relying On OTPs For Authentication Amid Rising Scams & Frauds

Updated: 13 Feb 2024, 01:01 PM IST

During his latest monetary policy address, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that the regulator wants banks and fintechs to come up with authentication mechanisms other than SMS-linked OTPs. This in view of the rising number of cyber scams and OTP-linked frauds. But what are some of the other ways in which authentication can be done? Watch