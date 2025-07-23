Explore
REALITY Of Gurugram's Real Estate Market Decoded: Is It A House Of Cards? | The Bubble Vs Boom Math

Updated: 23 Jul 2025, 02:52 PM IST Livemint

Is Gurugram's property market a house of cards, ready to collapse with a small push? Is the price rise of 300% since 2021 that Gurgaon has seen too much, too soon? Most importantly, should YOU stay away from this overheated market? It can be confusing, especially because influencers are giving opinions and there is fear gripping the market. However, does this fear have a solid base or is it just a theory? What are the numbers saying? In this video, we analyse EXACTLY that for you - the hard numbers and data. Tune in to watch Manisha Natarajan's conversation with PropEquity founder Samir Jasuja on this episode of Let's Get Real!

 
