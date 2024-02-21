 ‘Rejected’: Farmers Dismiss Centre’s MSP Offer; Protest To Resume | Watch | Mint Primer
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 21 2024 09:16:28
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 287.40 -0.19%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.55 1.06%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,450.00 -0.26%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 347.20 0.45%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,057.20 0.80%
Business News/ Videos / News/  ‘Rejected’: Farmers Dismiss Centre’s MSP Offer; Protest To Resume | Watch

‘Rejected’: Farmers Dismiss Centre’s MSP Offer; Protest To Resume | Watch

Updated: 21 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Livemint

The protesting farmers have rejected the governmen... more

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App