‘Rejected’: Farmers Dismiss Centre’s MSP Offer; Protest To Resume | Watch

Updated: 21 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST

The protesting farmers have rejected the governmen... moreThe protesting farmers have rejected the government’s proposal in its entirety and have decided to continue with the ‘Delhi Chalo’ March. On Sunday, the group of ministers entrusted to negotiate a truce with the protesting farmers met with members of the farmers’ union and proposed a plan guaranteeing minimum prices for some crops currently traded with no such safeguard. However, the farmers rejected the proposal terming it insufficient.