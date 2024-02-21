Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / News/  ‘Rejected’: Farmers Dismiss Centre’s MSP Offer; Protest To Resume | Watch

‘Rejected’: Farmers Dismiss Centre’s MSP Offer; Protest To Resume | Watch

Updated: 21 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Livemint

The protesting farmers have rejected the government’s proposal in its entirety and have decided to continue with the ‘Delhi Chalo’ March. On Sunday, the group of ministers entrusted to negotiate a truce with the protesting farmers met with members of the farmers’ union and proposed a plan guaranteeing minimum prices for some crops currently traded with no such safeguard. However, the farmers rejected the proposal terming it insufficient.