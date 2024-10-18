Hello User
Business News/ Videos / News/  Saudi Arabia’s Neom Megacity Using 20% of Total Steel in the World | All About Neom City

Saudi Arabia’s Neom Megacity Using 20% of Total Steel in the World | All About Neom City

Updated: 18 Oct 2024, 03:41 PM IST Livemint

Saudi Arabia's megacity 'Neom' is currently using 20% of all the steel in the world. The $1.5 trillion project, envisioned by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, seeks to create a city that redefines urban living and sets a new standard for cities of the future. The project's goals include attracting foreign visitors, modernizing the country, creating a model for nature preservation, and enhancing human livability. The city will be powered by renewable energy sources and feature advanced technology and infrastructure. Watch!

