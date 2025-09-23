Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the recent hike in H-1B visa fees and US tariffs has caused a ‘sharp short-term setback’ for India, impacting jobs and trade. He, however, said that this is not a ‘point of no return’ for bilateral relations, as the long-term interests of both countries will eventually restore balance. He also spoke in detail about what impact Trump's tariffs are having on Indian industries. Watch!
