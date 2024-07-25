Silver prices see another big drop in prices on Thursday falling by 4% or 3,500 points to trade near ₹81,000 per kg. From the record highs of above ₹96,000 per kg in May, Silver prices have seen a big correction. Gold has also seen a big price drop in July as it is down from ₹74,700 to ₹67,700 per 10 gram. Should you buy? Watch the video to know!
