Silver Falls ₹ 8,000 Since Budget, Gold Down ₹ 7,000 in July | Gold, Silver Price Today | Investment

Updated: 25 Jul 2024, 01:56 PM IST

Silver prices see another big drop in prices on Thursday falling by 4% or 3,500 points to trade near ₹81,000 per kg. From the record highs of above ₹96,000 per kg in May, Silver prices have seen a big correction. Gold has also seen a big price drop in July as it is down from ₹74,700 to ₹67,700 per 10 gram. Should you buy? Watch the video to know!