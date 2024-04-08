On Monday, April 8th, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. A total solar eclipse is a rare event for any particular spot. As per, Royal Museums Greenwich, once a place on Earth witnesses a total solar eclipse, it will be about 400 years before that part sees the next one.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.