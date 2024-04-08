OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Apr 08 2024 15:58:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.15 1.10%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 429.00 0.27%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 479.90 -1.09%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,477.05 -0.17%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,075.20 1.61%
Business News/ Videos / News/  Solar Eclipse 2024: What Makes Today's Solar Eclipse So Rare? | All You Need To Know | Watch

Solar Eclipse 2024: What Makes Today's Solar Eclipse So Rare? | All You Need To Know | Watch

Updated: 08 Apr 2024, 06:11 PM IST Livemint

On Monday, April 8th, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. A total solar eclipse is a rare event for any particular spot. As per, Royal Museums Greenwich, once a place on Earth witnesses a total solar eclipse, it will be about 400 years before that part sees the next one.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App