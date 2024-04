Solar Eclipse 2024: What Makes Today's Solar Eclipse So Rare? | All You Need To Know | Watch

Updated: 08 Apr 2024, 06:11 PM IST

On Monday, April 8th, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. A total solar eclipse is a rare event for any particular spot. As per, Royal Museums Greenwich, once a place on Earth witnesses a total solar eclipse, it will be about 400 years before that part sees the next one.