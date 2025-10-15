English
Business News/ Videos / News/  Sridhar Vembu Exclusive: Why Made-in-India Arattai Is Here To Stay, Zoho's Next Line-Ups & More!

Sridhar Vembu Exclusive: Why Made-in-India Arattai Is Here To Stay, Zoho's Next Line-Ups & More!

Updated: 15 Oct 2025, 12:46 pm IST Livemint

In this exclusive interview, Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu speaks to Mint's Radhika P Nair about the made-in-India Arattai messaging app which has garnered attention in the last few weeks, and Zoho's product suite as a whole. Vembu says that his main mission is that India should be self-reliant when it comes to technology, so that it can't be weaponised against us. He also speaks on the H1B issue, what this signifies, and why Zoho is here to stay despite so much competition from other players. Watch!

 
