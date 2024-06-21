Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Fri Jun 21 2024 15:59:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 179.85 -1.37%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 419.60 -0.89%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 836.40 -0.88%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 490.55 0.01%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,156.85 0.00%
Business News/ Videos / News/  'Students Don't Want Re-Exam...', Says Adda 247 Founder Anil Nagar On Neet Row

'Students Don't Want Re-Exam...', Says Adda 247 Founder Anil Nagar On Neet Row

Updated: 21 Jun 2024, 06:39 PM IST Abhishek Singh

Supreme Court yesterday refused to issue a stay order on NEET counselling. The top court of the country also refused to order an immediate CBI probe to investigate the discrepancies in the NEET exam conducted this year. With opposition leaders raising questions, The NEET row has become a political hot potato. In this exclusive interview, Adda 247 Founder, Anil Nagar speaks with Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint about the fiasco, students' demands, and the way out.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue