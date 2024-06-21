Hello User
Business News/ Videos / News/  'Students Don't Want Re-Exam...', Says Adda 247 Founder Anil Nagar On Neet Row

'Students Don't Want Re-Exam...', Says Adda 247 Founder Anil Nagar On Neet Row

Updated: 21 Jun 2024, 06:39 PM IST Abhishek Singh

Supreme Court yesterday refused to issue a stay order on NEET counselling. The top court of the country also refused to order an immediate CBI probe to investigate the discrepancies in the NEET exam conducted this year. With opposition leaders raising questions, The NEET row has become a political hot potato. In this exclusive interview, Adda 247 Founder, Anil Nagar speaks with Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint about the fiasco, students' demands, and the way out.

