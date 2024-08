'Take More Responsibility,' Prakash Padukone To Indian Shuttlers After Lakshya Sen's Olympics Loss

Updated: 06 Aug 2024, 04:12 PM IST

Legendary Indian shuttler Prakash Padukone said that he was disappointed after the badminton contingent's loss at the Paris Olympics 2024. He said that despite all facilities provided by the government, the Indian shuttlers failed to win any medals at the Olympics. #paris #paris2024 #parisolympics