Tata, MG Announce Huge Price Cuts For EVs: Can You Recover EV vs Petrol Costs In A Year Now?

Updated: 20 Feb 2024, 03:58 PM IST

Auto giants like Tata Motors and MG are cutting pr... moreAuto giants like Tata Motors and MG are cutting prices across their EV lineup. Tata Motors has announced deep price cuts for electric versions of Nexon SUV and Tiago mini. They say they're passing on the battery price reduction benefits to customers. In fact, you actually may be able to recover the additional price you pay for the EV in under a year. Let's take a look at the math. WATCH