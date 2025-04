Team Trump Explains Why They Paused Tariffs On Everyone But ‘Punished’ China

Updated: 10 Apr 2025, 10:52 AM IST

US government makes big announcement - say they’re pausing tariffs on all countries for 90 days BUT are increasing tariffs on China. Explaining why, Scott Bessent claims it’s the “art of the deal” and those who came to the negotiating table are being rewarded. Watch