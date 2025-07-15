Explore
Updated: 15 Jul 2025, 08:50 PM IST Livemint

Global EV giant Tesla officially made its entry in India on Tuesday with the launch of its first experience centre at the Maker Maxity Commercial Complex, in Bandra Kurla Complex here. The experience centre was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of other dignitaries.

 
