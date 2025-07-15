Global EV giant Tesla officially made its entry in India on Tuesday with the launch of its first experience centre at the Maker Maxity Commercial Complex, in Bandra Kurla Complex here. The experience centre was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of other dignitaries.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.