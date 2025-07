Tesla Finally Rolls Into India! Opens First showroom in Mumbai | List of Models It Will Sell, Prices

Updated: 15 Jul 2025, 08:50 PM IST

Global EV giant Tesla officially made its entry in India on Tuesday with the launch of its first experience centre at the Maker Maxity Commercial Complex, in Bandra Kurla Complex here. The experience centre was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of other dignitaries.