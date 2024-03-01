OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Fri Mar 01 2024 15:59:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.00 6.46%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 769.30 2.67%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 977.20 2.78%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 409.50 0.74%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,086.90 3.18%
Business News/ Videos / News/  ‘Thank You PIA’: Pakistani Air Hostess ‘DISAPPEARS’ In Canada | Details

‘Thank You PIA’: Pakistani Air Hostess ‘DISAPPEARS’ In Canada | Details

Updated: 01 Mar 2024, 05:25 PM IST Livemint

Of the 40,000 Pakistanis who enter Europe illegally every year, some have figured out ingenious ways to do it. According to the Dawn, an air hostess of the PIA went missing after arriving in Canada! And this is not the first such instance, last year, at least seven PIA cabin crew members went missing in Canada while performing flight duties. In other words, PIA flight crews have now become a serious flight risk. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App