‘Thank You PIA’: Pakistani Air Hostess ‘DISAPPEARS’ In Canada | Details

Updated: 01 Mar 2024, 05:25 PM IST

Of the 40,000 Pakistanis who enter Europe illegally every year, some have figured out ingenious ways to do it. According to the Dawn, an air hostess of the PIA went missing after arriving in Canada! And this is not the first such instance, last year, at least seven PIA cabin crew members went missing in Canada while performing flight duties. In other words, PIA flight crews have now become a serious flight risk. Watch.