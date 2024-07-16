Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Tue Jul 16 2024 15:57:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.05 0.15%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,240.20 0.81%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 880.85 -0.09%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 380.45 -1.35%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 465.50 0.58%
Business News/ Videos / News/  The JD Vance Math: Trump's Running Mate Once Called Him An 'Idiot' & 'American Hitler', But Now...

The JD Vance Math: Trump's Running Mate Once Called Him An 'Idiot' & 'American Hitler', But Now...

Updated: 16 Jul 2024, 07:09 PM IST Livemint

JD Vance - a venture capitalist and a senator from Ohio once described himself as a 'never Trumper'. In fact, he called Trump an 'idiot' in 2016, and even a 'potential American Hitler'. But Trump seems to have won him over during his first term as president - and now, the two are running mates - if Trump becomes President, Vance will be the Vice President. When the announcement was made, Vance was standing with his wife, Usha, who is of Indian-origin and a practicing Hindu. But despite his lack of experience & relative lack of recognition, here's 5 big reasons why Trump may have chosen Vance, as opposed to several other Republicans who were in the mix - watch

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue