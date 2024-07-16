JD Vance - a venture capitalist and a senator from Ohio once described himself as a 'never Trumper'. In fact, he called Trump an 'idiot' in 2016, and even a 'potential American Hitler'. But Trump seems to have won him over during his first term as president - and now, the two are running mates - if Trump becomes President, Vance will be the Vice President. When the announcement was made, Vance was standing with his wife, Usha, who is of Indian-origin and a practicing Hindu. But despite his lack of experience & relative lack of recognition, here's 5 big reasons why Trump may have chosen Vance, as opposed to several other Republicans who were in the mix - watch
