Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 29 2024 11:48:05
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 844.25 -3.92%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 147.30 -1.44%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 406.70 0.73%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 801.35 1.17%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 556.25 -0.46%
Business News/ Videos / News/  These 6 Landlords Control Over 10% Of Mumbai's Total Land!

These 6 Landlords Control Over 10% Of Mumbai's Total Land!

Updated: 29 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST Livemint

Having even a small house or some land in most parts of Mumbai would cost you crores. Land is scarce, and probably the most expensive in the entire country. But where most of us would have to shell our life savings to buy even ONE house in this city, did you know that Mumbai's 6 biggest landowners actually own over 10% of the total land parcels in the financial capital! Watch

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue