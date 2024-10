These 6 Landlords Control Over 10% Of Mumbai's Total Land!

Updated: 29 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST

Having even a small house or some land in most parts of Mumbai would cost you crores. Land is scarce, and probably the most expensive in the entire country. But where most of us would have to shell our life savings to buy even ONE house in this city, did you know that Mumbai's 6 biggest landowners actually own over 10% of the total land parcels in the financial capital! Watch