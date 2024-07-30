These Next-Gen Distillers Are Taking Indian Rum Upmarket | Luxury Lounge

Rum in India so far has been associated with being a cheap molasses-based, addictive laden spirit. With the exception of Old Monk, India hasn't had a single notable rum despite being among the world's largest sugarcane producers. But now, a new generation of distillers is taking Indian rum upmarket - here's how!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.