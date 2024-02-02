Tiktok CEO Grilled Over China Ties By US Senator, Repeats He's Singaporean | Viral Video

Updated: 02 Feb 2024, 08:14 PM IST

During a heated US Senate hearing, Tiktok CEO Shou... moreDuring a heated US Senate hearing, Tiktok CEO Shou Zi Chew was grilled by Senator Tom Cotton on his nationality, residency and ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Despite Chew repeating that he's Singaporean, the senator kept grilling him. The context is over allegations that Tiktok is distributing US users' data to the Chinese government. Tiktok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance. Chew was earlier the CFO of ByteDance.