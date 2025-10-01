English
Tourism In Ladakh Takes A Major Hit After Recent Violence, Deserted Streets, Visitors Stranded

Updated: 01 Oct 2025, 04:22 pm IST Livemint

Ladakh's tourism sector, already reeling from setbacks earlier this season, has been dealt another blow with the curfew in Leh following last week's violence. The industry was first hit by widespread cancellations after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, and the fresh disturbances have further dented travellers' confidence. On 30th September, authorities announced that the week-long curfew in Leh town will be relaxed for four hours from 10 a.m. on Tuesday (September 30, 2025).

 
