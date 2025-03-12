Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Mar 12 2025 12:04:19
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 678.65 3.46%
  1. Hdfc Bank share price
  2. 1,708.00 1.37%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 147.85 -1.99%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 262.80 -5.45%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 658.80 1.69%
Business News/ Videos / News/  ‘Treated Unfairly’: Trump’s BIG Endorsement For Tesla As Elon Musk Faces Protest

‘Treated Unfairly’: Trump’s BIG Endorsement For Tesla As Elon Musk Faces Protest

Updated: 12 Mar 2025, 11:44 AM IST Livemint

In a show of support for billionaire Elon Musk, U.S. President Donald Trump made a high-profile endorsement of Tesla as he bought a red Model S sedan. Trump’s backing comes as Musk’s electric vehicle company faces growing protests and backlash over his involvement in government affairs and the Trump administration via DOGE. Trump told reporters outside the White House that Musk has been treated very unfairly. Watch!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue