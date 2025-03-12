‘Treated Unfairly’: Trump’s BIG Endorsement For Tesla As Elon Musk Faces Protest

In a show of support for billionaire Elon Musk, U.S. President Donald Trump made a high-profile endorsement of Tesla as he bought a red Model S sedan. Trump’s backing comes as Musk’s electric vehicle company faces growing protests and backlash over his involvement in government affairs and the Trump administration via DOGE. Trump told reporters outside the White House that Musk has been treated very unfairly. Watch!
