Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / News/  ‘Treated Unfairly’: Trump’s BIG Endorsement For Tesla As Elon Musk Faces Protest

‘Treated Unfairly’: Trump’s BIG Endorsement For Tesla As Elon Musk Faces Protest

Updated: 12 Mar 2025, 11:44 AM IST Livemint

In a show of support for billionaire Elon Musk, U.S. President Donald Trump made a high-profile endorsement of Tesla as he bought a red Model S sedan. Trump’s backing comes as Musk’s electric vehicle company faces growing protests and backlash over his involvement in government affairs and the Trump administration via DOGE. Trump told reporters outside the White House that Musk has been treated very unfairly. Watch!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.