Trekkers Escape Blizzard-Hit Everest, Several Still Stranded | Details

Trekkers Escape Blizzard-Hit Everest, Several Still Stranded | Details

Updated: 07 Oct 2025, 10:56 pm IST Livemint

Rescuers have guided more than 350 people to safety after they were stranded by blizzard-like conditions on the Tibetan side of Mount Everest, Chinese state media reported on Sunday. In total, more than 500 people were caught by surprise when unusually heavy snow and rainfall lashed them on the way in the Tingri region of Tibet, one of the main routes to ascend the world’s tallest mountain.

 
