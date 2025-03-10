'Trump Attacking Canadian Workers, Businesses - Won't Let Him Succeed', Says New Canada PM

Updated: 10 Mar 2025, 04:39 PM IST

Mark Carney, who has been selected as Canada's next prime minister after Trudeau announced his resignation, said that US President Donald Trump is attacking Canadian workers, and families, and Ottawa cannot let him succeed. Responding to Trump’s trade war and his talk of making Canada the 51st US state, Carney said that Canada will never be part of America in any way. ‘We have made this the greatest country in the world and now our neighbours want to take us. No way’, he said. Watch his full speech!