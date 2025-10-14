English
Business News/ Videos / News/  Trump Jokes Calling Meloni ‘Beautiful’ Could End Political Career | Gaza Summit, Egypt | Watch

Trump Jokes Calling Meloni ‘Beautiful’ Could End Political Career | Gaza Summit, Egypt | Watch

Updated: 14 Oct 2025, 12:37 pm IST Livemint

U.S. President Donald Trump sparked a stir at the Gaza summit in Egypt on October 13 by calling Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni “a beautiful young woman.” Speaking on stage in front of several world leaders, Trump joked that in the U.S., calling a woman “beautiful” could end a political career — but he was willing to take the risk. Meloni, the only female leader behind him, smiled as he addressed her directly. Watch the moment that had heads turning at the international summit.

 
