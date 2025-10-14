U.S. President Donald Trump sparked a stir at the Gaza summit in Egypt on October 13 by calling Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni “a beautiful young woman.” Speaking on stage in front of several world leaders, Trump joked that in the U.S., calling a woman “beautiful” could end a political career — but he was willing to take the risk. Meloni, the only female leader behind him, smiled as he addressed her directly. Watch the moment that had heads turning at the international summit.
