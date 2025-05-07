Hello User
Trump On Operation Sindoor: 'Knew Something Was Gonna Happen...' | India Punishes Pak For Pahalgam

Trump On Operation Sindoor: 'Knew Something Was Gonna Happen...' | India Punishes Pak For Pahalgam

Updated: 07 May 2025, 09:33 AM IST Livemint

Reacting to India conducting precision strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan in response to last month's attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, US President Donald Trump has said the US knew something was going to happen and that he hoped 'it ends very quickly'. Responding to a question at a press conference, Mr Trump said, ‘We just heard about it as we were walking in the doors of the Oval. I guess we knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past’.