A US federal court on Wednesday blocked President Donald Trump's proposed ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs, ruling that he exceeded his authority by attempting to impose blanket duties on imports from countries that sell more to the United States than they buy. The Manhattan-based Court of International Trade said the Constitution grants Congress the power to regulate international commerce, a power that cannot be overruled by the president’s emergency authority to protect the economy. Watch!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.