'Trump Overstepped Authority': Federal Court Strikes Down 'Liberation Day' Tariffs, Says…

‘Trump Overstepped Authority’: Federal Court Strikes Down ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs, Says…

Updated: 29 May 2025, 04:54 PM IST Livemint

A US federal court on Wednesday blocked President Donald Trump's proposed ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs, ruling that he exceeded his authority by attempting to impose blanket duties on imports from countries that sell more to the United States than they buy. The Manhattan-based Court of International Trade said the Constitution grants Congress the power to regulate international commerce, a power that cannot be overruled by the president’s emergency authority to protect the economy. Watch!